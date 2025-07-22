

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) reported organic revenue growth of 8.6% for the third quarter of 2025, with North America contributing 9.6% and international markets delivering 6.6%. The company also announced that it agreed to acquire Vermaat Groep B.V. for an enterprise value of approximately 1.5 billion euros.



Vermaat is a prominent premium food services company in Europe, specializing in customized on-site dining solutions, delivered-in offerings, and retail experiences designed with a strong focus on consumer needs. The company is on track to generate sales of about 700 million euros with a double-digit operating margin in 2025.



In the first full year of ownership, the proposed acquisition is expected to be margin and earnings per share accretive to Compass Group.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and consultation with the Vermaat Works Council.



Compass Group said it upgraded its 2025 guidance. It now expects constant currency underlying operating profit growth to be towards 11%, driven by organic revenue growth above 8% and ongoing margin progression.



