WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 10:11
31,320 Euro
-0,19 % -0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
Lifco AB: Lifco acquires UR FOG in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian company UR FOG S.r.l. UR FOG is specialised in the design and production of anti-intrusion fogging systems, mainly to retail stores, banks, warehouses and other commercial applications.

In 2024, UR FOG reported net sales of approximately EUR 7.8 million. The company is based in Turin, Italy and has 39 employees. UR FOG will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Infrastructure Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit urfog.com for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
