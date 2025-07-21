Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:
- The company shipped its first aluminum flat rolled product coils June 16, 2025
- Steel shipments of 3.3 million tons
- Net sales of $4.6 billion, operating income of $383 million, and net income of $299 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $533 million and cash flow from operations of $302 million
- Liquidity of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, after repayment of $400 million of senior notes due June 2025
- Share repurchases of $200 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.1 percent of its outstanding shares
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported second quarter 2025 net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $299 million, or $2.01 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential first quarter 2025 net income was $217 million, or $1.44 per diluted share and prior year second quarter net income was $428 million, or $2.72 per diluted share.
"During the second quarter 2025, steel pricing stabilized at higher levels, resulting in a significant sequential improvement in consolidated operating income of 39 percent and adjusted EBITDA of 19 percent," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The earnings improvement was driven by expanded margins across our steel platform and stronger shipments from our long products steel operations. Our three-year after-tax return-on-invested capital of 17 percent is a testament to our ongoing high-return capital allocation strategy. Across the company, our teams delivered a solid performance in an uncertain trade environment while continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of one another.
"The uncertainty regarding trade policy continues to cause hesitancy in customer order patterns across our businesses, despite healthy underlying demand factors, such as manufacturing onshoring, infrastructure program funding, and increased regionalization of supply chains in the U.S.," continued Millett. "This hesitancy, combined with an inventory overhang of coated flat rolled steel, resulted in lower steel and steel fabrication shipments in the second quarter 2025. We strongly believe that as individual country trade agreements are negotiated and trade policy is generally stabilized in the coming months, strong pent up demand for our products will result. Coupled with our expansion in value-added steel and now aluminum flat rolled products, we are firmly positioned for continued growth and long-term value creation."
Second Quarter 2025 Comments
Second quarter 2025 operating income for the company's steel operations was $382 million, or 66 percent higher than sequential first quarter results, due to metal spread expansion across the platform as average realized selling values increased significantly more than scrap raw material costs. The second quarter 2025 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $136 sequentially to $1,134 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $22 sequentially to $408 per ton. Flat rolled steel pricing rebounded in March and continued to improve from the lower values experienced at the beginning of the year and has since stabilized at higher levels. Additionally, long product steel pricing also improved during this timeframe, and has increased further in July. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter. The company's Sinton, Texas Flat Roll Division achieved higher sequential earnings in the second quarter, despite operating at a lower production rate, due primarily to a supplier limitation. Sinton's access to oxygen required for production was limited by its supplier for over 65 days, negatively impacting volume by an estimated 55,000 tons in the second quarter. Full access to the required oxygen has been restored. Ongoing initiatives focused on value-added product quality and cost efficiency continue to gain traction at Sinton, providing a clear path to significantly higher profitability in the second half of the year. Second quarter 2025 earnings from the company's steel operations were also reduced by $32 million due to a noncash write-off of consumable assets.
Second quarter 2025 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $21 million, or $4 million lower than sequential earnings, based on lower realized ferrous scrap pricing more than offsetting record quarterly shipments.
The company's steel fabrication operations generated operating income of $93 million in the second quarter 2025, lower than sequential first quarter results of $117 million, due to metal spread compression as steel raw material costs increased and the average realized sales price modestly declined. Order activity remained solid in the quarter, with the order backlog increasing 15 percent since the beginning of the year and now extends into 2026, supported by stable pricing. Demand was largely driven by the commercial, data center, manufacturing, warehouse, and healthcare sectors. Looking ahead, the pace of domestic manufacturing investment, increased domestic onshoring activity, and momentum from the U.S. infrastructure program are expected to further support demand - not only for steel joist and deck products, but also for flat rolled and long product steel. Based on the current market environment, the company believes profitability from its steel fabrication operations reached an inflection point in the second quarter 2025, with expectations for improvement in the sequential third quarter.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $302 million during the quarter. The company also invested $288 million in capital investments, repaid $400 million of its senior notes, paid cash dividends of $75 million, and repurchased $200 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.1 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining liquidity of $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.
Year-to-Date June 30, 2025 Comparison
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $516 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billion, as compared to net income of $1.0 billion, or $6.39 per diluted share, with net sales of $9.3 billion for the same period in 2024.
First half 2025 net sales decreased four percent to $8.9 billion and operating income declined 50 percent to $658 million, when compared to the same period in 2024. Decreased earnings were primarily the result of lower realized pricing in the company's steel and steel fabrication operations during the period. First half 2025 operating income from the company's steel operations was $612 million, compared to $1.1 billion for the same prior year period. The average first half 2025 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $105 per ton to $1,064 per ton compared to the same prior year period, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $6 per ton to $397 per ton. First half 2025 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $210 million, compared to $359 million in the same prior year period.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $454 million in the first half 2025. The company also invested $594 million in capital investments, repaid $400 million of its senior notes, paid cash dividends of $144 million, and repurchased $450 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 2.4 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining liquidity of $1.9 billion.
Outlook
"We remain confident that market factors are in place to support strong domestic steel and aluminum product consumption in the coming years, as the uncertainty concerning trade and tax policies is mitigated and the interest rate environment improves," continued Millett. "Additionally, based on conversations with our customer base, we believe demand for lower-carbon-emission, domestically produced steel and aluminum products will competitively advantage our businesses now and in the future. As unfairly traded imports decline, uncertainty dissipates, and growth of manufacturing continues to increase in the U.S., we believe a strong market environment will emerge, supporting pricing and demand.
"Additionally, we view the U.S. International Trade Commission's preliminary determinations on coated flat rolled steel as a significant positive development. A reduction in unfairly traded imports of these products would be a meaningful tailwind for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We expect to receive final determinations before the end of the third quarter 2025. Taken together, these broader market dynamics are expected to positively impact all of our operating platforms.
"Our aluminum team continues to successfully commission the company's Columbus, Mississippi aluminum flat rolled products mill, along with the San Luis Potosi, Mexico satellite recycled slab center. Last month we successfully produced and sold our first aluminum coils, and we expect volume to steadily increase over the coming months. We anticipate exiting 2025 at a utilization rate of between 40 and 50 percent, and 2026 at an exit rate of 75 percent, as product certifications occur.
"We have intentionally aligned our growth with the evolving needs of our customers by delivering efficient, sustainable supply chain solutions alongside the highest quality products. To date, this strategy has been focused primarily on the steel industry. However, many of our flat rolled steel customers are also significant consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are excited to expand and diversify our end markets by supplying aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content-serving the counter-cyclical, sustainability-driven beverage can and packaging industry, as well as the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Our proven, performance-based operating culture-combined with deep expertise in building and running cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills-positions us exceptionally well to execute on this strategic initiative. We believe this expansion represents a compelling opportunity for long-term value creation, and both our customers and our teams are energized by the potential it brings.
"We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our teams, their families, and the communities we serve, while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our culture and performance-driven business model continue to positively differentiate our company. We remain focused on delivering superior value to our team members, customers, and shareholders," concluded Millett.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.
Note Regarding Financial Metrics
The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:
After-tax
Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Three Months
June 30,
June 30,
Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
March 31, 2025
Net sales
$
4,565,123
$
4,632,634
$
8,934,318
$
9,326,637
$
4,369,195
Costs of goods sold
3,946,655
3,857,797
7,829,306
7,571,002
3,882,651
Gross profit
618,468
774,837
1,105,012
1,755,635
486,544
Selling, general and administrative expenses
198,010
160,016
379,818
319,523
181,808
Profit sharing
30,706
48,053
53,401
110,705
22,695
Amortization of intangible assets
6,897
7,645
13,794
15,309
6,897
Operating income
382,855
559,123
657,999
1,310,098
275,144
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
17,381
12,719
29,512
24,697
12,131
Other (income) expense, net
(22,392)
(18,708)
(40,033)
(45,492)
(17,641)
Income before income taxes
387,866
565,112
668,520
1,330,893
280,654
Income tax expense
86,675
133,422
149,650
311,703
62,975
Net income
301,191
431,690
518,870
1,019,190
217,679
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,465)
(3,692)
(2,993)
(7,151)
(528)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
298,726
$
427,998
$
515,877
$
1,012,039
$
217,151
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
2.01
$
2.73
$
3.45
$
6.42
$
1.45
Weighted average common shares outstanding
148,387
156,856
149,325
157,761
150,262
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
2.01
$
2.72
$
3.44
$
6.39
$
1.44
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
148,960
157,579
149,885
158,467
150,809
Dividends declared per share
$
0.50
$
0.46
$
1.00
$
0.92
$
0.50
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
458,048
$
589,464
Short-term investments
39,577
147,811
Accounts receivable, net
1,700,975
1,417,199
Inventories
3,260,899
3,113,733
Other current assets
231,100
163,131
Total current assets
5,690,599
5,431,338
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,465,478
8,117,988
Intangible assets, net
213,439
227,234
Goodwill
477,471
477,471
Other assets
701,651
681,202
Total assets
$
15,548,638
$
14,935,233
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,227,183
$
979,912
Income taxes payable
2,069
3,783
Accrued expenses
588,369
739,898
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,460
426,990
Total current liabilities
1,819,081
2,150,583
Long-term debt
3,779,559
2,804,017
Deferred income taxes
957,564
902,186
Other liabilities
148,384
133,201
Total liabilities
6,704,588
5,989,987
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
141,226
171,212
Equity
Common stock
652
652
Treasury stock, at cost
(7,532,706)
(7,094,266)
Additional paid-in capital
1,229,809
1,229,819
Retained earnings
15,165,119
14,798,082
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,178
-
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
8,864,052
8,934,287
Noncontrolling interests
(161,228)
(160,253)
Total equity
8,702,824
8,774,034
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,548,638
$
14,935,233
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
301,191
$
431,690
$
518,870
$
1,019,190
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
132,865
117,053
266,621
232,305
Equity-based compensation
14,063
13,013
31,103
28,625
Deferred income taxes
39,129
4,577
55,378
(16,447)
Other adjustments
(890)
(6,403)
(5,085)
12,302
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
19,825
(36,332)
(283,777)
(167,085)
Inventories
(163,417)
(46,645)
(149,607)
(179,670)
Other assets
7,789
1,973
(24,326)
(10,203)
Accounts payable
(5,267)
(27,251)
243,333
2,248
Income taxes receivable/payable
(82,710)
(145,676)
(39,895)
19,988
Accrued expenses
39,033
76,562
(158,401)
(203,475)
Net cash provided by operating activities
301,611
382,561
454,214
737,778
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(288,331)
(419,166)
(593,837)
(793,476)
Purchases of short-term investments
(29,571)
(63,180)
(39,571)
(269,053)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
9,614
298,314
147,425
571,308
Other investing activities
2,592
(25,554)
1,528
(11,299)
Net cash used in investing activities
(305,696)
(209,586)
(484,455)
(502,520)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
484,278
580,613
1,890,221
959,881
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(902,605)
(590,053)
(1,335,132)
(1,003,992)
Dividends paid
(74,690)
(72,624)
(144,204)
(140,632)
Purchase of treasury stock
(200,048)
(309,064)
(450,186)
(607,123)
Other financing activities
(31,718)
8,778
(62,187)
(14,330)
Net cash used in financing activities
(724,783)
(382,350)
(101,488)
(806,196)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(728,868)
(209,375)
(131,729)
(570,938)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,192,149
1,044,901
595,010
1,406,464
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
463,281
$
835,526
$
463,281
$
835,526
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
34,737
$
41,037
$
63,214
$
50,364
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
124,753
$
273,323
$
128,470
$
301,713
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Second Quarter
YTD
2025
2024
2025
2024
1Q 2025
External Net Sales
Steel
$
3,275,551
$
3,132,232
$
6,342,567
$
6,498,469
$
3,067,016
Steel Fabrication
340,648
472,832
692,955
920,011
352,307
Metals Recycling
522,721
517,167
1,057,616
1,024,437
534,895
Aluminum
65,632
69,265
132,208
131,468
66,576
Other
360,571
441,138
708,972
752,252
348,401
Consolidated Net Sales
$
4,565,123
$
4,632,634
$
8,934,318
$
9,326,637
$
4,369,195
Operating Income (Loss)
Steel
$
382,196
$
442,317
$
612,159
$
1,116,965
$
229,963
Steel Fabrication
93,115
180,780
209,860
359,161
116,745
Metals Recycling
21,290
26,746
47,000
43,405
25,710
Aluminum
(40,627)
(13,862)
(69,362)
(21,417)
(28,735)
455,974
635,981
799,657
1,498,114
343,683
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(6,897)
(7,645)
(13,794)
(15,309)
(6,897)
Profit sharing expense
(30,706)
(48,053)
(53,401)
(110,705)
(22,695)
Non-segment operations
(35,516)
(21,160)
(74,463)
(62,002)
(38,947)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
382,855
$
559,123
$
657,999
$
1,310,098
$
275,144
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
301,191
$
431,690
$
518,870
$
1,019,190
$
217,679
Income taxes
86,675
133,422
149,650
311,703
62,975
Net interest expense (income)
7,025
(7,867)
9,341
(22,194)
2,316
Depreciation
124,003
107,849
249,125
213,879
125,122
Amortization of intangible assets
6,897
7,645
13,794
15,309
6,897
EBITDA
525,791
672,739
940,780
1,537,887
414,989
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
and currency remeasurement
(6,197)
818
12,956
(529)
19,153
Equity-based compensation
13,819
12,855
28,000
27,680
14,181
Adjusted EBITDA
$
533,413
$
686,412
$
981,736
$
1,565,038
$
448,323
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton)
$
1,134
$
1,138
$
1,064
$
1,169
$
998
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)
$
408
$
388
$
397
$
403
$
386
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
1,952,228
1,943,583
4,071,415
3,936,888
2,119,187
Steel Processing divisions *
479,102
429,279
971,729
847,826
492,627
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
468,827
425,295
906,225
866,216
437,398
Engineered Bar Products Division
190,612
195,766
382,270
387,139
191,658
Roanoke Bar Division
151,828
130,109
296,014
255,029
144,186
Steel of West Virginia
107,201
79,168
203,684
165,696
96,483
Total Shipments (Tons)
3,349,798
3,203,200
6,831,337
6,458,794
3,481,539
External Shipments (Tons)
2,888,916
2,753,117
5,960,651
5,556,686
3,071,735
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,949,936
2,802,086
5,971,529
5,794,104
3,021,593
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
245,577
253,815
478,657
497,765
233,080
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,596,583
1,509,924
3,049,015
2,967,713
1,452,432
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
545,022
591,120
1,102,640
1,128,093
557,618
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,517
$
2,978
$
2,558
$
3,055
$
2,599
Shipments (Tons)
135,347
159,069
270,928
302,911
135,581
Beginning the fourth quarter 2024, results from an entity previously included in Metals Recycling are presented within Aluminum.
* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations
SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.