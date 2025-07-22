Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) has two highly experienced managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) based in Singapore and Andrew Ness based in Edinburgh. They have a clearly defined, straightforward investment approach of focusing on companies with sustainable earnings power, which are trading at a discount to their estimated intrinsic value. The managers believe that emerging markets deserve an allocation in a global portfolio due to their above-average growth prospects and relatively attractive valuations. TEMIT has a commendable performance record; it is ahead of its MSCI Emerging Markets Index benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years. The trust also ranks highly versus its generalist peers in the AIC Global Emerging Markets sector: first out of six funds over one year, first of five over three and first of four funds over the last 10 years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...