London, UK, 22 July 2025 Edison issues report on Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM) Edison issues report on Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LSE: TEM). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) has two highly experienced managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) based in Singapore and Andrew Ness based in Edinburgh. They have a clearly defined, straightforward investment approach of focusing on companies with sustainable earnings power, which are trading at a discount to their estimated intrinsic value. The managers believe that emerging markets deserve an allocation in a global portfolio due to their above-average growth prospects and relatively attractive valuations. TEMIT has a commendable performance record; it is ahead of its MSCI Emerging Markets Index benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years. The trust also ranks highly versus its generalist peers in the AIC Global Emerging Markets sector: first out of six funds over one year, first of five over three and first of four funds over the last 10 years. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



