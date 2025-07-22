

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $946 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $624 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $3.647 billion from $3.712 billion last year.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



