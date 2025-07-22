

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday, weighed down by some weak earnings updates and uncertainty about tariffs.



According to media reports, the European Union is preparing to respond with a suite of retaliatory measures under its Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 30% tariff on EU goods from 1 August.



Elsewhere, the prospect of an interim trade deal between the U.S. and India before the August 1 deadline have dimmed due to persistent disagreements over key agricultural and dairy products.



The benchmark DAX was down 220.19 points or 0.91% at 24,077.99 a little while ago.



Sartorius is down nearly 9% despite reporting a jump in first-half bottomline. The company announced that its bottomline came in at EUR 81 million or EUR 2.44 per share in the first-half, compared with EUR 60.9 million or EUR 2.15 per share in last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR 1.767 billion from EUR 1.680 billion last year.



Sartorius reported a 6.1% increase in group sales revenue for the first six months of 2025. The company confirmed its guidance for 2025 but noted that its sales revenue and margin forecast does not include possible effects of tariffs or related mitigating and corrective measures.



Infineon Technologies is down 3.7%, after NXP reported disappointing quarterly numbers.



Siemens Energy is declining 3.3% and Merck is down by about 2.7%. Symrise is down nearly 2%, while Rheinmetall, Adidas and Siemens are lower by 1.4 to 1.6%.



Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Heidelberg Materials, Continental, SAP, Mercedes Benz, MTU Aero Engines and BASF are down 0.6 to 1%.



RWE and Fresenius are up 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Fresenius Medical Care, Vonovia, Commerzbank and Daimler Truck Holding are gaining 0.4 to 0.9%.



