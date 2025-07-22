

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $189.0 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $176.8 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $189.5 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $2.220 billion from $2.235 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.24 to $2.40



