

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.174 billion, or $8.15 per share. This compares with $940 million, or $6.36 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $10.351 billion from $10.218 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.174 Bln. vs. $940 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.15 vs. $6.36 last year. -Revenue: $10.351 Bln vs. $10.218 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.00 - $25.40 Full year revenue guidance: $42,050-$42,250 Bln



