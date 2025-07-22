

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.810 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $2.411 billion, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.766 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $12.535 billion from $12.363 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.810 Bln. vs. $2.411 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $12.535 Bln vs. $12.363 Bln last year.



