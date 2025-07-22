

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) updated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings to grow approximately 8 percent, compared to the prior forecast range of 7 to 9 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of approximately 3 percent from the $2.88 per share reported in 2024, implying earnings of $2.97 per share, compared to the prior forecast range of 2 to 3 percent.



It continues to project organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent, with a 1 to 2 percent currency headwind and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue growth of 2.86 percent to $48.24 billion for the year.



For the third quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include approximate 1 percent currency headwind and comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 5 to 6 percent currency headwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.



