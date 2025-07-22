

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced, for 2025, the company now expects MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $25.00 - $25.40, revised from prior guidance range of $24.95 - $25.35. Sales are now estimated in a range of $42.05 billion - $42.25 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $42.00 billion - $42.50 billion. The company expects 2025 organic sales growth of approximately 3%.



Second quarter net earnings totaled $1.2 billion, or $8.15 per share, as compared with $940 million, or $6.36 per share, a year ago. The company noted that its second quarter 2025 net earnings reflect a net after-tax benefit of $150 million, or $1.04 per share, related to the previously announced divestiture of training services business. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales increased 1 percent to $10.4 billion, as compared with $10.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Total organic sales were $10.31 billion, up 2%.



