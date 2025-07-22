Anzeige
WKN: A1CY7H | ISIN: IL0010951403 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.07.25 | 21:58
7,700 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCISPARC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCISPARC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciSparc Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

Tel Aviv, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. ("SciSparc" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPRC), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system, reported the receipt on July 18, 2025 of a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc's focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds' oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

Investor Contact:
IR@scisparc.com
Tel: +972-3-6167055


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
