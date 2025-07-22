

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.55 to $7.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $8.00 per share on revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $6.95 to $7.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.25 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.



On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.75 per share on revenue growth of 2.53 percent to $24.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said the outlook now incorporates the anticipated impact of all U.S. tariffs currently in effect, as well as the company's updated view on market assumptions for the second half of the year.



