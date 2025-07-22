

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $723.8 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.122 billion, or $2.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paccar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.493 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 15.7% to $6.962 billion from $8.262 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $723.8 Mln. vs. $1.122 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $6.962 Bln vs. $8.262 Bln last year.



