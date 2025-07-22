Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025

Nyce International plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025.

ChairmanStatement Introduction

Nyce International Plc (the "Company" or "NYCE") is a publicly traded company on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market, specialising in B2B gaming technology and services.

This period marked continued progress on NYCE's strategic growth plan, with the launch of proprietary platform solutions and the onboarding of new regional partners. The introduction of NirmataPlay and ClickSpin Media has laid the foundation for platform-driven revenue growth, backed by commercial agreements secured in key markets.

The Company also revised its accounting reference date and progressed towards publishing interim results for the six (6) months to 30 June 2025, enhancing group-wide reporting alignment. The Company's next audited financial statements will cover a period of eighteen (18) months from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Activities during the period

The quarter saw meaningful developments across product, commercial, and corporate initiatives.

In May, NYCE launched NirmataPlay, a proprietary Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and aggregation platform that offers seamless integration of top tier content from global games providers and unique indie studios to casino operators. Following my last quarter end statement, Nirmata is going live in Q3 with a multi-country betting operator with eight (8) proven game studios that provide a total aggregated games library of over 1,500 games. This is a remarkable step forward in such a short space of time considering we acquired an instance of the platform and RGS IP upon our relisting four months ago, with no operational team, infrastructure, game content or brand.

During this period, NYCE has further invested into expanding the team, partner network, opened

new marketing channels and redeveloped the website to build the largest vetted global Product Marketplace for the betting and gaming industry.

Additionally, as announced in June, we consummated the deal with our partners forming the company NYCE Affiliates, which is marketed under the name ClickSpin, a digital marketing agency focused on bringing the casino and sportsbook brands together with affiliate companies. ClickSpin is already closing contracts and will be a support to our operator clients and potential leading players in this space.

These are what we call STV's (Strategic Technical Ventures), strengthening NYCE's growing ecosystem and position through forming and growing new businesses with the IP held by the Group.

NYCE will continue to seek to expand creating a strong venture-building platform focused on growth markets supporting scalable, technology-led strategies with partner expertise.

The Company aligned its financial year-end across group entities by changing its accounting reference date to 31 December.

During the period, SteliosMichaelideswas appointed as Executive Director and Group CFO, while Stuart Adam stepped down following his contribution to the Group's restructuring.

Outlook

NYCE will continue its investment to be the largest Marketplace in the industry, whilst actively pursuing its STV strategy and advisory partnership expansion to drive market penetration and strengthen its product ecosystem. NirmataPlay and Clickspin are near term focuses that will create and diversify our Group revenues with new B2B revenue streams.

These initiatives are underpinned by a commitment to financial discipline and operational efficiency. I am confident in NYCE's ability to deliver sustainable shareholder value through continued execution and technology-led growth.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer

ConsolidatedStatementofComprehensiveIncomeforthequartersended30June2025and31March2025

30-Jun 2025 £'000 31-Mar 2025 £'000 Revenue 104 15 Cost of Sales (25) (13) Administrative expenses (238) (265) Operatingloss (159) (263) Lossbeforetax (159) (263) Taxation - - Lossfortheperiod (159) (263) Totalcomprehensiveloss (159) (263) (Loss)per share (pence)from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company - Basic and diluted earnings per share (0) (0)







ConsolidatedStatementofFinancialPositionasatquartersended30June2025and31March2025

30-Jun 2025 £'000 31-Mar 2025 £'000 Non-currentassets Intangible assets - Goodwill 1,844 1,844 Intangible assets - Other 160 160 Total non-current assets 2,004 2,004 Current assets Trade and other receivables 63 38 Cash and cash equivalents 270 503 Totalcurrentassets 333 542 Totalassets 2,337 2,546 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 55 102 Totalcurrentliabilities 55 102 Net assets 2,282 2,444 Capitalandreserves Share capital: - Issued 1,449 1,449 - Treasury 1 1 Total share capital 1,450 1,450 Share premium 3,830 3,830 Retained earnings (2,998) (2,836) Totalequity 2,282 2,444





ConsolidatedStatementofChangesinEquity

Forthequartersended 30 June 25 and31March2025

Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Asat31December2024 433 1,786 (2,573) (354) Issue of share capital 1,017 2,044 - - Loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 - - (263) (263) TotalComprehensiveIncome - - (263) (263) Asat31March2025 1,450 3,830 (2,836) 2,444 Issue of share capital - - - - Loss for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 - - (159) (159) TotalComprehensiveIncome - - (159) (159) Asat30June2025 1,450 3,830 (2,995) 2,285





ConsolidatedStatementofCashFlows For thequartersended30June 2025 and31March2025 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 £'000 £'000 Cashfromoperatingactivities Loss before tax (159) (263) Adjustments for: (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (26) (22) Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables (47) (371) Netcash(used)inoperatingactivities (232) (656) Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities Acquisition of Software - (160) Investment in Subsidiaries - (1,844) Netcashfrominvesting activities - (2,004) Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities Issue of share capital - 1,017 Adjustment to share premium - 2,044 Netcashfromfinancingactivities - 3,061 Netcashflowfortheperiod (232) 400 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 503 103 Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod 270 503 Netchangeincashandcashequivalents (233) 400 Cashandcashequivalentscomprise: Cash at bank and in hand 270 503 270 503







Notestothefinancialstatements

General information

Nyce International plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 1 Thorn Road, Blaydon-On-Tyne, England, NE21 5FE

The Company's shares are currently trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol NYCE and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for periods ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025 are unaudited.

Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless otherwise stated.

Going Concern

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue.

Change of Company Year End

The Company has updated its company year end from 30 June to 31 December. The next available financial statements will cover the 18-month period of 01 July 2024 to 31 December 2025.

Earnings per share