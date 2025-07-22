Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
22.07.25 | 14:34
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 14:48 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025

Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22July 2025

NYCEInternationalplc

("NYCEINTERNATIONAL","NYCE"orthe"Company")

Managementaccountsforthequartersended30June2025and31March2025

Nyce International plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0) 7858 888 007

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any expected future events or results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Persons receiving and reading this announcement should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, regulation or accounting standard, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ChairmanStatement Introduction

Nyce International Plc (the "Company" or "NYCE") is a publicly traded company on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market, specialising in B2B gaming technology and services.

This period marked continued progress on NYCE's strategic growth plan, with the launch of proprietary platform solutions and the onboarding of new regional partners. The introduction of NirmataPlay and ClickSpin Media has laid the foundation for platform-driven revenue growth, backed by commercial agreements secured in key markets.

The Company also revised its accounting reference date and progressed towards publishing interim results for the six (6) months to 30 June 2025, enhancing group-wide reporting alignment. The Company's next audited financial statements will cover a period of eighteen (18) months from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Activities during the period

The quarter saw meaningful developments across product, commercial, and corporate initiatives.

In May, NYCE launched NirmataPlay, a proprietary Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and aggregation platform that offers seamless integration of top tier content from global games providers and unique indie studios to casino operators. Following my last quarter end statement, Nirmata is going live in Q3 with a multi-country betting operator with eight (8) proven game studios that provide a total aggregated games library of over 1,500 games. This is a remarkable step forward in such a short space of time considering we acquired an instance of the platform and RGS IP upon our relisting four months ago, with no operational team, infrastructure, game content or brand.

During this period, NYCE has further invested into expanding the team, partner network, opened

new marketing channels and redeveloped the website to build the largest vetted global Product Marketplace for the betting and gaming industry.

Additionally, as announced in June, we consummated the deal with our partners forming the company NYCE Affiliates, which is marketed under the name ClickSpin, a digital marketing agency focused on bringing the casino and sportsbook brands together with affiliate companies. ClickSpin is already closing contracts and will be a support to our operator clients and potential leading players in this space.

These are what we call STV's (Strategic Technical Ventures), strengthening NYCE's growing ecosystem and position through forming and growing new businesses with the IP held by the Group.

NYCE will continue to seek to expand creating a strong venture-building platform focused on growth markets supporting scalable, technology-led strategies with partner expertise.

The Company aligned its financial year-end across group entities by changing its accounting reference date to 31 December.

During the period, SteliosMichaelideswas appointed as Executive Director and Group CFO, while Stuart Adam stepped down following his contribution to the Group's restructuring.

Outlook

NYCE will continue its investment to be the largest Marketplace in the industry, whilst actively pursuing its STV strategy and advisory partnership expansion to drive market penetration and strengthen its product ecosystem. NirmataPlay and Clickspin are near term focuses that will create and diversify our Group revenues with new B2B revenue streams.

These initiatives are underpinned by a commitment to financial discipline and operational efficiency. I am confident in NYCE's ability to deliver sustainable shareholder value through continued execution and technology-led growth.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer

Chairman




ConsolidatedStatementofComprehensiveIncomeforthequartersended30June2025and31March2025

30-Jun 2025

£'000

31-Mar 2025

£'000

Revenue

104

15

Cost of Sales

(25)

(13)

Administrative expenses

(238)

(265)

Operatingloss

(159)

(263)

Lossbeforetax

(159)

(263)

Taxation

-

-

Lossfortheperiod

(159)

(263)

Totalcomprehensiveloss

(159)

(263)

(Loss)per share (pence)from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company - Basic and diluted earnings per share

(0)

(0)




ConsolidatedStatementofFinancialPositionasatquartersended30June2025and31March2025

30-Jun 2025

£'000

31-Mar 2025

£'000

Non-currentassets

Intangible assets - Goodwill

1,844

1,844

Intangible assets - Other

160

160

Total non-current assets

2,004

2,004

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

63

38

Cash and cash equivalents

270

503

Totalcurrentassets

333

542

Totalassets

2,337

2,546

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

55

102

Totalcurrentliabilities

55

102

Net assets

2,282

2,444

Capitalandreserves

Share capital:

- Issued

1,449

1,449

- Treasury

1

1

Total share capital

1,450

1,450

Share premium

3,830

3,830

Retained earnings

(2,998)

(2,836)

Totalequity

2,282

2,444


ConsolidatedStatementofChangesinEquity
Forthequartersended 30 June 25 and31March2025

Share
capital

Share
premium

Retained
earnings


Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Asat31December2024

433

1,786

(2,573)

(354)

Issue of share capital

1,017

2,044

-

-

Loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2025

-

-

(263)

(263)

TotalComprehensiveIncome

-

-

(263)

(263)

Asat31March2025

1,450

3,830

(2,836)

2,444

Issue of share capital

-

-

-

-

Loss for the quarter ended 30 June 2025

-

-

(159)

(159)

TotalComprehensiveIncome

-

-

(159)

(159)

Asat30June2025

1,450

3,830

(2,995)

2,285



ConsolidatedStatementofCashFlows

For thequartersended30June 2025

and31March2025

30-Jun-25

31-Mar-25

£'000

£'000

Cashfromoperatingactivities

Loss before tax

(159)

(263)

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(26)

(22)

Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables

(47)

(371)

Netcash(used)inoperatingactivities

(232)

(656)

Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities

Acquisition of Software

-

(160)

Investment in Subsidiaries

-

(1,844)

Netcashfrominvesting activities

-

(2,004)

Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities

Issue of share capital

-

1,017

Adjustment to share premium

-

2,044

Netcashfromfinancingactivities

-

3,061

Netcashflowfortheperiod

(232)

400

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

503

103

Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod

270

503

Netchangeincashandcashequivalents

(233)

400

Cashandcashequivalentscomprise:

Cash at bank and in hand

270

503

270

503



Notestothefinancialstatements

  1. General information

Nyce International plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 1 Thorn Road, Blaydon-On-Tyne, England, NE21 5FE

The Company's shares are currently trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol NYCE and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for periods ended 30 June 2025 and 31 March 2025 are unaudited.

  1. Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless otherwise stated.

  1. Going Concern

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue.

  1. Change of Company Year End

The Company has updated its company year end from 30 June to 31 December. The next available financial statements will cover the 18-month period of 01 July 2024 to 31 December 2025.

  1. Earnings per share

Earnings

30-Jun-25

£'000

31-Mar-25

£'000

Loss for the quarters ended

(159)

(263)

Numberofshares

Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share

1,449,880,556

1,449,880,556

Earnings per share (pence)

-0.01098

-0.01813


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.