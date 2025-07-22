

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $282 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $2.761 billion from $2.397 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $282 Mln. vs. $229 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $2.761 Bln vs. $2.397 Bln last year.



