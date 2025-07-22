Anzeige
xTAO Inc.: xTAO to Commence Trading on TSXV Today

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / xTAO Inc. (TSX-V:XTAO.U) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a technology company focused exclusively on growing Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, announces that its common shares (the "Shares") will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at market open today under the stock symbol XTAO.U.

In advance of today's listing, xTAO previously closed a US?$22.8?million subscription-receipt financing and, on July?21?2025, arranged a separate non-brokered private placement of 200,000 common shares at US?$1.00 per Share, bringing the total amount of capital raised prior to listing to approximately US $23 million, and the issued and outstanding shares to 28,519,225. The Shares from the private placement will be subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period and closing is subject to TSXV approval. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the common share private placement and the proceeds will be used to acquire TAO.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co.

For more information, please contact:

Karia Samaroo, CEO, xTAO Inc.
k@xtao.co

Media Contact:

Rachel Saulpaugh
rachel@scrib3.co

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of xTAO Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: xTAO Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/xtao-to-commence-trading-on-tsxv-today-1051286

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
