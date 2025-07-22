xTAO Inc.: xTAO to Commence Trading on TSXV Today

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / xTAO Inc. (TSX-V:XTAO.U) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a technology company focused exclusively on growing Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, announces that its common shares (the "Shares") will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at market open today under the stock symbol XTAO.U.

In advance of today's listing, xTAO previously closed a US?$22.8?million subscription-receipt financing and, on July?21?2025, arranged a separate non-brokered private placement of 200,000 common shares at US?$1.00 per Share, bringing the total amount of capital raised prior to listing to approximately US $23 million, and the issued and outstanding shares to 28,519,225. The Shares from the private placement will be subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period and closing is subject to TSXV approval. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the common share private placement and the proceeds will be used to acquire TAO.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co.

