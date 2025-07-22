Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. to Launch its BUZZ BOMB Pre-Workout Supplement at FitCon and FitExpo, Two of the Largest Fitness Conventions in the World

Sublingual nano technology delivers 50mg of caffeine rapidly to the body, bringing its unique benefits to the pre-workout market

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.?(Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending supplement delivery technology,?today announced it plans to launch its newsublingual pre-workout supplement, BUZZ BOMB, at FitCon and FitExpo, two of the largest fitness conventions held annually in Salt Lake City, Utah (August 1-2) and Anaheim, CA, (August 2-3), respectively.

Featuring 50mg of caffeine and designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, BUZZ BOMB is bringing its unique delivery technology benefits to the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout market to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential. Buzz BOMB, offered in four flavors, provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed. Unlike pre-workout products that are mixed with water and taken well before a workout, BUZZ BOMB is sprinkled under the tongue for immediate effect.

FitCon: Mountain America ExpoCenter, Salt Lake City, UT on August 1-2, 2025, Located in Sponsor Alley

FitCon is an event that brings together fitness enthusiasts, professionals, brands, and influencers in the health and wellness industry with approximately 20,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors. BUZZ BOMB is one of seven "Gold Sponsors" at FitCon, which provides benefits including samples provided to every attendee, a large booth located along "Sponsor Alley" where all attendees pass through, as well as FitCon website marketing, advertising and communications to attendees, and a liberal exhibiting of Buzz Bomb's distinctive trademark throughout the exhibition.

To learn more about FitCon, please visit https://fitcon.com/

The FitExpo: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA, August 2-3, 2025, Booth #401

FitExpo brings together a diverse range of fitness brands, competitions, and demonstrations to inspire and guide individuals on their fitness journey and is one of the largest fitness conventions in the world with over 33,000 people expected to attend. As a convention sponsor, BUZZ BOMB will be provided numerous benefits and support, including:

Booth # 401 is the first one nearest the entry doors to the convention

FitExpo will publish a pre-convention media blast about BUZZ BOMB to over 1.8 million social media accounts including all attendees

BUZZ BOMB will be mentioned on all signage throughout the convention, including in the lobby where patrons enter, as well as on the convention's website, newsletter, and social media postings

BUZZ BOMB products will be in the gift bag given to every entrant (a sample pack of 4 different flavors)

BUZZ BOMB is planned to be personally introduced to each influencer at the show

Learn more about FitExpo at https://thefitexpo.com/cities/anaheim/

Company representatives (mostly professional trainers) will be running "Feel the Buzz" contests at both conventions with 250 BUZZ BOMB t-shirts offered as prizes to contestants. The Company also plans to sell product at the conventions and generate "BUZZ".

"The launch of BUZZ BOMB at two of the major fitness conventions represent the ideal venues to introduce our disruptive pre-workout formula designed to boost endurance, energy metabolism, and overall performance, ensuring that athletes and fitness enthusiasts can perform at their best, both in and out of the gym," said Michael Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "We are also very excited about the positive initial consumer feedback we received recently from our sampling of BUZZ BOMB to not only fitness trainers and gym owners, but to active and fitness-minded consumers, expanding the addressable market opportunity within the multi-billion-dollar health and wellness categories."

BUZZ BOMB Pre-workout Benefits:

• Speed - works nearly immediate vs. 20-30 minutes

• Convenience - easy to use single-use packets vs. mixing and measuring for beverages

• Energy management - use as needed to precisely manage caffeine intake

• Single Safe Active Ingredient - well-known benefits and use of caffeine

• Low manufacturing & packaging costs - competitive pricing with high margin potential

About the Aspire Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Aspire's technology delivers fast-acting supplement formulations which have been developed by using our patent-pending methodology, and "trade secret" process. The technology's new mechanism of action allows for rapid sublingual absorption. The benefits of "rapid absorption" are to provide rapid impact in more precise quantities.

About?Aspire Biopharma, Inc.?

Headquartered in?Estero, Fl.,?Aspire Biopharma?has developed a disruptive technology that can deliver supplements and drugs rapidly and precisely. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com .

