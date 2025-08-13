Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Successfully Launches BUZZ BOMB Pre-Workout Supplement at FitCon and FitExpo, Two of the Largest Fitness Conventions in the World

BUZZ BOMB is bringing its unique delivery technology benefits to the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential

30,000 BUZZ BOMB sample packs of four 50mg stick packs in each flavor distributed to convention attendees

Well-known fitness instructors, fitness celebrities, athletes, and influencers along with thousands of fitness enthusiasts and consumers sampled BUZZ BOMB's four bold flavors

As part of its launch, Aspire plans on partnering with well-known athletes and influencers across fitness training and endurance sports to accelerate consumer awareness and uptake

BUZZ BOMB is available for purchase at buzzbomb.buzz, the Company's new E-commerce website

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending supplement delivery technology, today announced the successful launch and distribution of over 30,000 BUZZ BOMB sample four-packs, its newsublingual pre-workout supplement, at FitCon and FitExpo, held August 1-3, in Salt Lake City and Anaheim, with an estimated combined attendance in excess of 70,000 people.

BUZZ BOMB, featuring 50mg of caffeine and offered in four flavors (Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha), provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed. Unlike most pre-workout products that are mixed with water and taken well before a workout, BUZZ BOMB is sprinkled under the tongue right before or during a workout for immediate effect via direct delivery to the bloodstream.

Bobby Maximus is a UFC fighter, Ju Jitsu Masters World Champion and fitness trainer. He has broken multiple power-endurance world records and is recognized as a leading figure in the fitness world. He starred in the recent feature film "Kill Shot" and is a best-selling Men's Health author and a regular contributor to "Men's Health" magazine (https://www.menshealth.com/author/214988/bobby-maximus/).

"In just about a minute, it feels like I drank a pre-workout 20 minutes ago."

"The taste… phenomenal! I really like that."

"I work out 2-3 times a day. One of the most inconvenient things is trying to time your pre workout drink 30 minutes before your workout. "

When I have a short window, I don't want to wait 30 minutes until it kicks in. The ability to just 'dump and go' with Buzz Bomb, is powerful. It's the convenience factor!

"I love the idea behind it! It helps me keep my caffeine intake down. Especially when you train 2 to 3 times a day."

"You cannot find another pre work with 50 mgs of caffeine… and it works! I love it!"

Brandon "MidWest Kong" Copeland (pictured above, third to the right) embodies the strength of a champion and the heart of a hero. A Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belt, Copeland dominated the Mixed Martial Arts scene from 2005 to 2014, showcasing tenacity and skill. Initiating the "I Stopped The Bully" campaign in 2011, he became a beacon against bullying, inspiring youth across schools and detention centers. Copeland excelled in the fitness industry, breaking records like bench pressing 225 pounds 81 consecutive times. A published children's book author, he spreads messages of hope and community.

"I took the product! Let me say thank God! No heart flutter, no itchy sensation, no crash! I don't need the hard stuff anymore…feels absolutely great! I had a great workout as well!"

Commenting on the BUZZ BOMB launch, Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, said, "The launch and consumer response to BUZZ BOMB at two of the major fitness conventions, from booth activity, product sampling, feedback, interest from fitness experts and influencers, and potential licensing partners, exceeded all of our high expectations."

Higginson added, "With BUZZ BOMB, we're raising the bar for ease of use, performance and value in the multi-billion-dollar caffeine category. We focused on creating a formula that is fast-absorbing and built for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and consumers who demand clean, effective fuel without unnecessary fillers or compromise. With online sales commencing August 1, we are now focused on increasing our marketing, expanding our third-party manufacturing capabilities, and preparing for further discussions with potential licensing partners in the nutritional and supplement space that can help us drive increased consumer awareness and accelerate our revenue potential for BUZZ BOMB."

Consumers can purchase BUZZ BOMB online at buzzbomb.buzz

BUZZ BOMB Pre-workout Benefits:

Speed - works nearly immediately (less than 2 minutes) vs. 20-30 minutes

Convenience - easy to use single-use packets vs. mixing and measuring for beverages

Energy management - use as needed to precisely manage caffeine intake (50mg increments)

Single Safe Active Ingredient - well-known benefits and use of caffeine

A clean manageable Energy Boost

Low manufacturing & packaging costs - competitive pricing with high margin potential

Aspire's BUZZ BOMB - Sublingual nano technology delivers 50mg of caffeine rapidly to the body, bringing its unique benefits to the pre-workout market.

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Estero, Fl., Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending disruptive technology that can deliver supplements and drugs to the body rapidly and precisely with less negative impact to the system by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

