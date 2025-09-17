Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Engages Well-Known Athletes and Influencers to Accelerate Consumer Awareness and Sales of its BUZZ BOMB Sublingual Caffeine Pre-Workout Product

BUZZ BOMB engages three specialized fitness influencers to grow the brand https://www.instagram.com/bobbymaximus/ https://www.instagram.com/midwest_kong/ https://www.instagram.com/ifbbpro_moose_the_stallion/

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), today announced it has launched its influencer marketing campaign designed to drive conversion, brand awareness and loyalty for its innovative BUZZ BOMB pre-workout product. Featuring 50mg of caffeine and offered in four flavors (Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha), BUZZ BOMB provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed for immediate effect.

Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, commented, "We are thrilled to have three well-respected and accomplished athletes collaborating with us to share the benefits of BUZZ BOMB with their followers, which total close to 1 million people. BUZZ BOMB represents a truly innovative product in the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout space and we are very excited about the initial launch results and feedback from many well-known fitness instructors, athletes, and influencers along with thousands of fitness enthusiasts and consumers who sampled BUZZ BOMB at the two major fitness conventions held in August. By partnering with influencers who already have strong, authentic connections with their highly engaged followers, Aspire aims to increase brand credibility and consumer trust while driving faster sales of our BUZZ BOMB pre-workout product."

Bobby Maximus is a UFC fighter, Ju Jitsu Masters World Champion and fitness trainer. He has broken multiple power-endurance world records and is recognized as a leading figure in the fitness world. He starred in the recent feature film "Kill Shot" and is a best-selling Men's Health author and a regular contributor to "Men's Health" magazine. For more about Booby Maximus, please visit https://www.bobbymaximus.com/about-2 of follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bobbymaximus/?hl=en

Brandon "MidWest Kong" Copeland (pictured above, third to the right) embodies the strength of a champion and the heart of a hero. A Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belt, Copeland dominated the Mixed Martial Arts scene from 2005 to 2014, showcasing tenacity and skill. Initiating the "I Stopped The Bully" campaign in 2011, he became a beacon against bullying, inspiring youth across schools and detention centers. Copeland excelled in the fitness industry, breaking records like bench pressing 225 pounds 81 consecutive times. A published children's book author, he spreads messages of hope and community. For more about Brandon Copeland, follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/midwest_kong/

Mustafa Khater aka "The Stallion":

The Stallion is an internationally ranked competitive male body builder. He has consistently placed in the top 5 Mr. World renowned Mr. Olympia international competition, and for 3 consecutive years he has place in the top 3, an honor only a few have ever achieved. He also placed first in the Mr. California body building competition. In addition to body building competition, Mustafa also is a well-known Trainer, and professional fitness coach including online coaching and training. Mustafa has a large following online of nearly 275,000 dedicated students and fans.

Follow Mustafa Khater on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ifbbpro_moose_the_stallion/?hl=en

BUZZ BOMB Pre-workout Benefits:

Speed - works nearly immediately (less than 2 minutes) vs. 20-30 minutes

Convenience - easy to use single-use packets vs. mixing and measuring for beverages

Energy management - use as needed to precisely manage caffeine intake (50mg increments)

Single Safe Active Ingredient - well-known benefits and use of caffeine A clean manageable Energy Boost

Low manufacturing & packaging costs - competitive pricing with high margin potential

Aspire's BUZZ BOMB - Delivers 50mg of caffeine rapidly to the body, bringing its unique benefits to the pre-workout market.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

