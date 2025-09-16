Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Announces Initial Production Order of Two Million Servings of BUZZ BOMB Pre-Workout Supplement

Part of New Contract Manufacturing Agreement with SupraNaturals to Secure Additional Production Capacity

BUZZ BOMB pre-workout : 50mg caffeine for energy and focus. Boosts performance potential. Stick packs: Convenient, no water needed. Precise caffeine dose



Global Market Insights: Pre-Workout Supplements

Market Size in 2024: $19.6 billion

Projected Market Size by 2030 : $27.9 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 5.9%

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending supplement delivery technology, announced today a strategic initiative to rapidly increase the production capacity of its BUZZ BOMB single dose caffeine pre-workout supplement through a new manufacturing relationship with SupraNaturals, a well-established contract manufacturer of nutritional and dietary supplements. As part of this agreement, Aspire Biopharma announced an initial production order of two million servings (100,000 20-packs) of BUZZ BOMB pre-workout supplement, marking a significant milestone in the Company's expansion efforts.

Aspire's BUZZ BOMB caffeine pre-workout supplement features 50mg of caffeine and is designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts-or anyone needing a lift--maximize their performance potential. Aspire's stick packs are easy to use, do not need to be mixed with water, and contain a precise amount of caffeine.

"Ensuring ample production capacity while maintaining high quality is crucial to our growth," said Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "Through this manufacturing relationship with SupraNaturals, we expect to achieve the flexibility to scale rapidly, maintain competitive pricing, and meet the high-quality standards our customers expect. Collaborating with an established company like SupraNaturals eliminates upfront capital expenditures and ensures immediate availability to accelerate our sales of BUZZ BOMB."

The flexible capacity allows Aspire to quickly adjust production volumes in response to market demand without delays or significant costs and structured to secure timely and efficient delivery, while maintaining stringent quality control measures. SupraNaturals facility is certified Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), the main regulatory standard for ensuring quality manufacturing and handling across a variety of industries, including food and beverage; nutritional supplements; health and beauty; and pharmaceuticals.

The global pre-workout supplements market reached a size of $19.6 billion in 2024. By 2030, the market is projected to grow to approximately $27.9 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, highlighting the sector's dynamic expansion.

About SupraNaturals

SupraNaturals is an industry leader in providing the most dynamic options of personal care, food, CBD/hemp and liquid or solid dose nutritional/dietary supplements. With its 300,000+ sq. ft. facility and its swift turn times, SupraNaturals has it all in one facility. In this growing industry, SupraNaturals is dedicated to setting itself apart by delivering a wide variety of innovative products that exceeds the 'normal' customer experience.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver supplements to the body rapidly and precisely. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

