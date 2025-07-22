Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.3283
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.5952
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.6016
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.5680
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
61.1337
XPAR
TOTAL
70,000
60.6319
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
