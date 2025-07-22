Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: 850222 | ISIN: US0255371017 | Ticker-Symbol: AEP
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 16:32
93,80 Euro
+0,86 % +0,80
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
NASDAQ-100
22.07.2025 18:04 Uhr
American Electric Power: AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 93 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025, and is the company's 461st consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

About AEP
Our team at American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We are investing $54 billion from 2025 through 2029 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, a competitive retail energy supplier. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

Website Disclosure
AEP may use its website as a distribution channel for material company information. Financial and other important information regarding AEP is routinely posted on and accessible through AEP's website at https://www.aep.com/investors/. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AEP when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://www.aep.com/investors/.

SOURCE American Electric Power

© 2025 PR Newswire
