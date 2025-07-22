Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 11:46
1,600 Euro
-1,72 % -0,028
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5441,57622:59
1,5441,57622:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 22:34 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of James Briggs as Chief Human Resources Officer

Châtillon, France, July 22, 2025

DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of James Briggs as Chief Human Resources Officer

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of James Briggs as its Chief Human Resources Officer, succeeding Caroline Daniere. An experienced human capital executive, James will lead key initiatives as DBV transitions from a development-stage biotechnology company to a potential commercial organization. Mr. Briggs will report directly to Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of the Executive Committee.

"I want to thank Caroline for her extraordinary leadership and express sincere gratitude for the teams she has built and the culture she has cultivated," said Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. "Like Caroline, James has a rare eye for talent and ability to find the right people-driven solutions. His proven track record in driving enterprise value through talent strategy and organizational transformation will be invaluable as we scale our operations and prepare for potential commercialization."

Most recently, Mr. Briggs served as Partner at East Bay Human Capital, a human resources consulting firm specializing in human capital strategy, change management, and organizational design. Previously, he held several executive roles, including Chief Executive Officer at MNG Health, where he led the successful turnaround and sale of the healthcare technology company. He also served as Chief Human Resources Officer at multiple organizations, including Ciox Health and Ikaria Inc.

"This is a pivotal moment for DBV as we prepare to transition from our clinical development focus to building the infrastructure and capabilities needed for commercial success," said James Briggs. "I'm excited to join this talented leadership team and help build upon the organizational foundation that will support our mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients who need them most."

Mr. Briggs holds a Master's degree in Human Relations and a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Six Sigma Green Belt.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/402d88f7-d7ac-4d07-af4a-879a4c4078c2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.