

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $6.2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $19.2 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.6 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $781.3 million from $677.8 million last year.



CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $6.2 Mln. vs. $19.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $781.3 Mln vs. $677.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $800 - $805 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.135 - $3.155 Bln



