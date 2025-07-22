

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $658.4 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $526.9 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $797.9 million or $2.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $2.440 million from $2.009 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $658.4 Mln. vs. $526.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $2.440 Mln vs. $2.009 Mln last year.



