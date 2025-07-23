Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gledhow Investments plc: Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions and Amendment to previously announced CLNs

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions and Amendment to previously announced CLNs 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions and Amendment to previously announced CLNs 
23-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 July 2025 
 
  
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
  
 
Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions 
  
 
Amendment to previously announced CLNs 
 
  
 
The Company announces that ahead of the General Meeting to be held today at 10.30 a.m., the directors have withdrawn 
the resolutions. The General Meeting will be held in the normal course. 
 
  
 
The withdrawal of the Resolutions does not affect the validity of the Notice of General Meeting, the proxy form or any 
proxy votes already submitted in respect of the General Meeting. 
 
  
 
Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company's Ordinary Shares will not be changed, the nominal value will remain as 
GBP0.01 per share, and the directors retain the share authorities granted to them at the Company's last AGM held in April 
2025. 
 
  
 
The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 21 May 2025, the Company has agreed with P3 
Capital Limited and P4 Capital Limited (the "Vendors"), to increase the conversion price of the convertible loan notes 
("CLNs") from the previously announced conversion price of GBP0.00425, to an increased price of GBP0.01 per share, and 
hence the withdrawal of resolutions one and three. 
 
  
 
The amended terms allow the CLNs to now convert into: 
 
       Ordinary shares Ordinary Shares    % Issued Share Capital  No. of shares   % Enlarged Issued Share 
Vendor    prior to    following issue of  following issue of the  following     Capital following 
       Acquisition   the Treasury Shares  Treasury Shares     conversion of   conversion of CLNs 
                                     CLNs 
 
 
P3 Capital  6,061,902    11,036,444      11.31%          43,205,575    31.43% 
Limited 
 
 
               11,036,444 
P4 Capital 
Limited    6,061,902             11.31%          18,757,213    13.65%

All other terms of the CLNs remain unchanged, as announced on 21 May 2025.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller gm@gledhowinvestments.com (Gledhow Investments plc)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  396666 
EQS News ID:  2173296 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173296&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.