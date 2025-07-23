DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions and Amendment to previously announced CLNs

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions and Amendment to previously announced CLNs 23-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 July 2025 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions Amendment to previously announced CLNs The Company announces that ahead of the General Meeting to be held today at 10.30 a.m., the directors have withdrawn the resolutions. The General Meeting will be held in the normal course. The withdrawal of the Resolutions does not affect the validity of the Notice of General Meeting, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted in respect of the General Meeting. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company's Ordinary Shares will not be changed, the nominal value will remain as GBP0.01 per share, and the directors retain the share authorities granted to them at the Company's last AGM held in April 2025. The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 21 May 2025, the Company has agreed with P3 Capital Limited and P4 Capital Limited (the "Vendors"), to increase the conversion price of the convertible loan notes ("CLNs") from the previously announced conversion price of GBP0.00425, to an increased price of GBP0.01 per share, and hence the withdrawal of resolutions one and three. The amended terms allow the CLNs to now convert into: Ordinary shares Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Capital No. of shares % Enlarged Issued Share Vendor prior to following issue of following issue of the following Capital following Acquisition the Treasury Shares Treasury Shares conversion of conversion of CLNs CLNs P3 Capital 6,061,902 11,036,444 11.31% 43,205,575 31.43% Limited 11,036,444 P4 Capital Limited 6,061,902 11.31% 18,757,213 13.65%

All other terms of the CLNs remain unchanged, as announced on 21 May 2025.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller gm@gledhowinvestments.com (Gledhow Investments plc)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 396666 EQS News ID: 2173296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173296&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)