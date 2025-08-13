Anzeige
WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gledhow Investments plc: Further Conversion of CLNs

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Further Conversion of CLNs 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Further Conversion of CLNs 
13-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 August 2025 
 
  
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
  
 
Further Conversion of CLNs 
 
  
 
The Company announces, further to the announcements of 21 May and 23 July 2025, that it has received a further 
convertible loan note ("CLNs") notice to convert GBP102,135 at 1 pence per share into 10,213,556 new Ordinary Shares of 
the Company. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to P3 Capital Limited.  
 
  
 
Shares issued following the CLN conversion and potential enlarged position if further CLNs were to convert: 
 
       Ordinary shares  % Issued Share Capital   No. of additional shares to be % Enlarged Issued Share 
Vendor    following CLN   following issue of the CLN issued if remainder of CLNs  Capital following full 
       conversion     Conversion         converted           conversion of CLNs 
 
 
P3 Capital  21,250,000     19.72%           21,955,564           31.43% 
Limited 
 
 
P4 Capital  11,036,444     10.24%           7,720,720           13.65% 
Limited

Admission to trading on the Aquis Growth Market of the 10,213,556 new Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on or about 20 August 2025.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the conversion of the CLN into Ordinary Shares, Gledhow has 107,784,984 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company has no further treasury shares.

The above figure of 107,784,984 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller gm@gledhowinvestments.com (Gledhow Investments plc)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  398662 
EQS News ID:  2182750 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
