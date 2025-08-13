DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Further Conversion of CLNs

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Further Conversion of CLNs 13-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 August 2025 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Further Conversion of CLNs The Company announces, further to the announcements of 21 May and 23 July 2025, that it has received a further convertible loan note ("CLNs") notice to convert GBP102,135 at 1 pence per share into 10,213,556 new Ordinary Shares of the Company. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to P3 Capital Limited. Shares issued following the CLN conversion and potential enlarged position if further CLNs were to convert: Ordinary shares % Issued Share Capital No. of additional shares to be % Enlarged Issued Share Vendor following CLN following issue of the CLN issued if remainder of CLNs Capital following full conversion Conversion converted conversion of CLNs P3 Capital 21,250,000 19.72% 21,955,564 31.43% Limited P4 Capital 11,036,444 10.24% 7,720,720 13.65% Limited

Admission to trading on the Aquis Growth Market of the 10,213,556 new Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on or about 20 August 2025.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the conversion of the CLN into Ordinary Shares, Gledhow has 107,784,984 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company has no further treasury shares.

The above figure of 107,784,984 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller gm@gledhowinvestments.com (Gledhow Investments plc)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

