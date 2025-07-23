Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers a strong quarter; full-year 2025 outlook raised

Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y), driven by all segments

Consumer service revenues increased 1.3% y-on-y

Solid commercial momentum in Consumer broadband (+13k) and postpaid (+37k)

Business service revenue growth continues at a high level (+5.7% y-on-y), driven by all divisions

Adj. EBITDA AL increased +6.4% y-on-y in Q2 2025, of which +1.4% IPR benefit and +1.0% Althio contribution

H1 Free Cash Flow at € 309m, progressing according to plan

Leading the Dutch fiber market, now covering two-thirds of the Netherlands

Full-year 2025 outlook raised to >€ 2,630m adj. EBITDA AL and >€ 940m FCF, reflecting both IPR benefits and solid underlying progress

Program



12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: Q2 2025 Results

23/07/2025; 7:30h

KPN-N