

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN N.V.(KPN.AS, KKPNY.PK, KPN) on Wednesday reported lower profit in its second quarter of 2025, impacted by one-off hedge accounting charges. The company's adjusted revenues, however, rose from last year and it also upgraded its fiscal 2025 outlook.



The Dutch telecommunication and internet company posted net profit of 210 million euros in the second quarter, down from 217 million euros in the same period last year.



During the three-month period, adjusted revenues, however, rose 6 percent to 1.47 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros recorded in the year-ago quarter. While group services revenues climbed 4 percent, non-service revenues and other saw a 33 percent growth from the second quarter of 2024.



The company's adjusted EBITDA AL was up 6 percent to 670 million euros from 629 million euros in the previous-year period. Operating profit for the three months climbed 2 percent to 363 million euros from 357 million euros last year.



KPN said that it will pay a regular dividend per share of 18.2 euro cents in fiscal 2025. An interim dividend of 7.3 euro cents per share will be paid on August 1, the ex-dividend date of which is July 25.



Looking ahead, the company lifted its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL due to the IPR benefits and good underlying progress. KPN now expects an adjusted EBITDA AL of more than 2.63 billion euros, higher than the earlier forecast more than 2.60 billion euros.



The company also reaffirmed its outlook for Group service revenue growth of around 3 percent and Capex of around 1.25 billion euros.



