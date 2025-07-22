CME Group and Nasdaq Extend Exclusive Nasdaq-100 Futures License Through 2039

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced a ten-year extension of CME Group's exclusive license to offer futures and options on futures based on the Nasdaq-100 and other Nasdaq indexes, through 2039.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group operates the largest equity index futures complex in the world. Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

"Extending our exclusive licensing agreement with Nasdaq will ensure that global market participants continue to have seamless access to our deeply liquid Nasdaq futures and options on futures, which are among the world's most actively traded financial products," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Building on nearly 30 years of success, our partnership has enabled clients to manage risk or gain exposure to the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq, while providing significant capital efficiencies for those trading across our equity index complex."

"The Nasdaq-100 Index® is a cornerstone of modern investing, reflecting the performance of companies at the forefront of innovation and economic transformation. For almost 30 years, our partnership with CME Group has helped build a robust derivatives ecosystem that supports investor confidence and market integrity. This ten-year extension reflects our shared commitment to delivering enduring value through trusted benchmark products, reinforcing the infrastructure that enables global participation in the equity markets," said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq.

Nasdaq-100 futures were initially launched in 1996. In 1999, CME Group launched E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures, which have become one of the world's most actively traded equity index futures contracts, with more than 2.8 billion contracts traded.

The average daily volume (ADV) of CME Group's entire Nasdaq-100 futures and options on futures complex has grown more than 100% since the companies' previous license extension agreement in 2019. More recently, across the entire suite of Nasdaq-100 futures and options on futures, ADV has climbed to more than 2.5 million contracts year-to-date, up 22% year over year. Within that suite, Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures Q2 ADV increased 39% to 1.3 million contracts as well.

For more information on E-mini Nasdaq futures and options at CME Group, please visit cmegroup.com/nasdaq .

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

