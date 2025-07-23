

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.617 billion, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $1.548 billion, or $4.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.026 million or $5.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $10.855 billion from $10.541 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.617 Bln. vs. $1.548 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.28 vs. $4.04 last year. -Revenue: $10.855 Bln vs. $10.541 Bln last year.



