

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $638 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $573 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $4.534 billion from $3.979 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.27



