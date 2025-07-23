Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it has secured €200 million in financing through agreements with BNL BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and Banco BPM. These fundings are intended to support the Company's ongoing capital expenditure projects in Cisterna di Latina (Italy) and Fishers (Indiana, U.S.).

The financing agreements bolster Stevanato Group's capacity expansion efforts and the scaling of commercial production to support customers' growing biologics programs. CDP has committed €50 million to enhance the production of pre-filled syringes and set-up future capacity for ready-to-use (RTU) cartridges at Stevanato Group's Italian plant in Cisterna di Latina. Additionally, BNL BNP Paribas has provided €100 million, and Banco BPM has contributed €50 million, both aimed at scaling pre-filled syringe production at the company's facilities in North America (Indiana) and Italy, as well as completing the ongoing construction for device manufacturing in Fishers.

"These agreements are an important element to Stevanato Group's financial strategy, allowing us to capitalize on robust customer demand and support the Company's long-term growth objectives," stated Marco Dal Lago, Chief Financial Officer of Stevanato Group. "We are committed to supporting our customers' biopharmaceutical programs with our unique value proposition of offering integrated solutions across the pharmaceutical value chain, helping to enable our customers to meet and exceed their program objectives."

BNL BNP Paribas and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti have renewed their support for Stevanato Group to achieve long-term organic growth objectives in its key end-markets.

Gianluca Mariani, Head of Industrial Manufacturing, Large Corporate Banking at BNL BNP Paribas: "Our support for Stevanato Group reflects our commitment to partnering with companies that invest in innovation, sustainability and global expansion. Stevanato Group is a leading example of excellence in its sector, and our goal is to make our domestic and international platforms available to contribute to the growing ambitions of the Company in the coming years."

"We are proud to once again support the growth plans of Stevanato Group, a leading Italian company active in the pharmaceutical sector, which is strategic for the Country," stated Marco Roberto Pessione, Head of Corporate Coverage at CDP. "We firmly believe in the value of companies that invest in research, quality, and sustainable development, and that make a tangible contribution to the growth of the national economy. We remain committed to standing alongside these businesses, providing effective financial instruments to support their growth and consolidation plans both in Italy and internationally."

"We are proud to support a company like Stevanato Group, a symbol of Italian industrial excellence worldwide, in its solid and innovation-driven growth journey," said Enrico Lemmo, Head of Corporate Banking North-East at Banco BPM. "This financing reflects our commitment to backing projects that create value locally while strengthening the international competitiveness of Italian enterprises."

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

BNL BNP Paribas

With more than one hundred years' experience, BNL BNP Paribas is one of the main Italian banking groups and one of the most well-known brands in Italy, where it operates all over the Country. It offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its clients (individuals, businesses, and public administrations). Since 2006, BNL has been part of BNP Paribas, a Group present in 63 countries with approximately 183,000 employees, including over 146,000 in Europe, where it operates in four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy, and Luxembourg. BNP Paribas holds key positions in its major business segments: Commercial, Personal Banking Services; Investment Protection Services; and Corporate Institutional Banking. Like the entire Group, BNL BNP Paribas is particularly committed to economic, social, and environmental sustainability; a strategy that epitomizes the Bank's ambition to generate, through its business, a positive impact on clients, employees, and the community, contributing to a more sustainable future.

About CDP

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is the National Promotional Institute which has been supporting the Italian economy since 1850. The main goal of CDP is to accelerate the industrial and infrastructural development of Italy to boost its economic and social growth. CDP focuses its activities on sustainable development at local level, supporting the innovation and growth of Italian enterprises, also in the international arena. It partners local authorities, in a financing and advisory capacity, to create infrastructures and improve services of public value. CDP also participates actively in international cooperation initiatives to realize projects in developing countries and emerging markets. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is entirely financed by private capital, through the issuing of Postal Savings Bonds and Postal Savings Passbooks, and through issues on national and international financial markets.

About Banco BPM

On 1 January 2017, two large so-called 'popolari' banks, Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, merged and transformed into a joint stock company (S.p.A.). The Banco BPM Group was established: a solid entity, with over 20,000 employees, 1,400 branches and around 4 million customers. Banco BPM, which today is Italy's third largest financial services group in terms of assets, has a deeply rooted presence in the regions of Northern Italy, including those with the highest industrial concentration in Europe. A widespread network serving households and businesses, an in-depth knowledge of the markets and innovative solutions underpin the strength of Banco BPM, which is active in various areas of the banking sector private and investment banking, asset management, bancassurance also through the Group's subsidiaries. Banco BPM's business model focuses on its people and their skills, enhanced by constant training. The Group operates in the tradition of 'popolari' banks, generating profitability for its shareholders and creating value for all its stakeholders in the areas in which it is present, so as to play a leading role in the sustainable and inclusive development of the country.

