

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is gaining some ground in positive territory on Wednesday, reflecting the fairly bullish mood across Europe, amid prospects of an EU-US trade deal.



Hopes about the European Union and the U.S. striking trade deals have increased after U.S. President Donald Trump announced trade deals with Japan and Philippines.



'We have Europe coming in tomorrow, and the next day, we have some other ones coming in,' Trump said late on Tuesday, without specifying details.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 54.36 points or 0.6% at 9,078.17 a few minutes ago.



Informa, up nearly 6%, is the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index.The stock is up after raising its full-year revenue guidance. The company has also announced £150 million in additional share buybacks.



JD Sports Fashion is gaining nearly 4%. Convatec Group, Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Associated British Foods, Melrose Industries, Spirax Group, Croda International, IAG, GSK, Mondi and WPP are up 1.5 to 3%.



Centrica, Severn Trent, United Utilitis, National Grid, Imperial Brands, St. James's Place and Segro are down 1 to 2%.



