

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $578 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.898 billion from $1.817 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $578 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.21 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.898 Bln vs. $1.817 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 to $14.00



