Webuy Global Limited: WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. Partners with Victory Securities to Pioneer Stablecoin Adoption

Singapore, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a fast-growing Southeast Asian e-commerce and travel tech company, is pleased to announce its intention to explore further collaboration on stablecoin payment initiatives for Webuy's global travel and e-commerce operations and other potential business opportunities in virtual asset domain with Victory Security under the MOU that was signed earlier. Victory Securities Company Limited (stock code: 8540.HK) is a renowned Hong Kong-based financial services provider.

Victory Securities: Licensed Pioneer in Virtual Assets

Established in 1971, Victory Securities is a licensed corporation regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), with over five decades of experience in securities trading, asset management, and financial advisory services. Notably, Victory Securities is the first licensed firm in Hong Kong authorized to provide virtual asset dealing and advisory services to retail investors, giving it a unique edge in guiding Webuy's expansion into the crypto and stablecoin ecosystem.

"Victory Securities is excited to bring both traditional financial expertise and cutting-edge digital asset capabilities into our collaboration with Webuy," said Kennix Chan, Executive Director of Victory Securities. "We see strong alignment in advancing Webuy's capital structure while enabling safe and compliant adoption of stablecoin payment solutions - an innovation that supports its global growth. We look forward to exploring further opportunities with WEBUY in virtual assets space in the near future."

Webuy's Vision: Stablecoin Payments for Global Commerce

Through this partnership, Webuy and Victory Securities will jointly explore the integration of stablecoin-based payment infrastructure, enabling fast, secure, and borderless transactions for global travelers and cross-border suppliers. This effort will position Webuy at the forefront of Nasdaq-listed Southeast Asian e-commerce platforms to fully support stablecoin payments, starting with trusted stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

"Stablecoins open a new chapter for our business model," said Xue Bin, CEO and Co-Founder of Webuy Global Ltd. "With Victory Securities as our partner - the first in Hong Kong authorized to offer virtual asset services to retail investors - we are well positioned to develop a crypto-ready ecosystem that enhances customer experience, reduces payment friction, and facilitates cross-border supplier settlement."

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit https://www.webuy.global.

About Victory Securities

Victory Securities Company Limited, established in 1971, is a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. It is the first licensed firm authorized to offer virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors. Victory specializes in securities trading, asset management, and fintech innovation for clients across the Greater China region. Learn more at https://www.victoryfg.com.

