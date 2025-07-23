

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $772 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $7.582 billion from $6.624 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $772 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $7.582 Bln vs. $6.624 Bln last year.



