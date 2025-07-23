

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP), on Wednesday announced that Sara Martinez Tucker will be resigning as Chair of the Board for personal reasons. The company has elected CEO and President William Fehrman as Chair to replace Sara.



Sara's resignation will be effective July 31 and she will continue as an independent Lead Director from August 1.



The Board has elected CEO and President William Fehrman as Chair of the Board, effective August 1.



American Electric Power is currently trading 0.19% lesser at $109.95 on the Nasdaq.



