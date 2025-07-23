

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Wednesday announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Barclays, granting the bank full access to S&P's Capital IQ Pro platform, along with its research, data, and analytics across equities, fixed income, credit, and derivatives.



In return, Barclays will feed its own pricing and valuation data into S&P Global's cross-asset services, boosting coverage and accuracy for bonds, loans, credit instruments, and derivatives.



SPGI is currently trading at $519.45, up $1.64 or 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



