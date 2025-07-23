S&P Global and Barclays Partner on a Multi-Year Strategic Agreement

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the signing of a new multi-year strategic agreement with Barclays. The mutually beneficial agreement includes access to a comprehensive suite of S&P Global products, data, and solutions, powered by S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, to support Barclays' businesses across its enterprise and help enhance the bank's offerings to its own customers. As part of the agreement, Barclays will contribute its data to S&P Global's cross-asset pricing and valuation services, enhancing accuracy and coverage in bonds, loans, credit and derivative pricing across the liquidity spectrum.

This multi-year agreement highlights S&P Global's integrated and comprehensive approach to supporting its clients' evolving needs and bringing the full depth and breadth of its capabilities through the Chief Client Office.

"S&P Global and Barclays' strategic agreement marks an exciting milestone that further strengthens a relationship between two deeply trusted and longstanding institutions," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer at S&P Global. "Through this agreement, we are empowering the Barclays enterprise to access our world-class research, data, and solutions, including full access to S&P Capital IQ, enabling deeper insights and accelerating innovation in an ever-evolving market."

"We are delighted to execute this strategic deal with S&P Global, a trusted long-term partner of Barclays," said Stephen Dainton, President of Barclays Bank PLC and Head of Investment Bank Management. "S&P's unique data, scale, and commitment to innovation will enable Barclays to continue executing against our business strategy. Barclays is committed to helping clients navigate rapidly shifting market conditions - providing them with liquidity and expert advice."

"We're proud to partner closely with Barclays, equipping them with the highest quality and most trusted data to help serve their customers and accelerate their digital transformation," said Saugata Saha, Chief Enterprise Data Officer at S&P Global and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Behind the power of S&P Capital IQ, and S&P Global's vast data estate, we look forward to building on our longstanding relationship to drive smarter insights and unlock greater opportunities for growth and innovation."

S&P Capital IQ Pro is an integrated platform built to address the dynamic and evolving needs of financial institutions and corporations. It enables users to drive growth, manage risk, and navigate global developments through high-quality, differentiated data, integrated research, and advanced analytics. To learn more about S&P Capital IQ Pro and its underlying datasets, visit: spglobal.com/startwithdata.

