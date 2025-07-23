Rio Tinto and Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI), a state-owned Chilean mining company, signed a binding agreement to form a joint venture to develop the Salares Altoandinos lithium project in the Atacama region.

The signing follows a 23 May announcement of Rio Tinto's nomination as the preferred partner for the project. As previously announced, Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire a controlling 51% interest in the project and provide up to $425 million cash and non-cash contributions including its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology. The cash contributions will include staged spending to sole fund the pre-feasibility study and further studies, subject to the joint venture progressing through investment stage-gates.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Rio Tinto Minerals Chief Executive Sinead Kaufmann said: "We are continuing to execute our strategy of building a world-class lithium portfolio to position Rio Tinto as a global leader in the responsible supply of critical minerals essential to the energy transition. The Salares Altoandinos project represents a significant opportunity to develop a large-scale, long-life, low-cost lithium brine resource. We are committed to the highest environmental standards and to ensuring any potential development is guided by transparent, respectful, and ongoing engagement with local communities in Chile's Atacama region."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723534247/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493



Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M: +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Phoebe Lee

M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General