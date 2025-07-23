AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure's Rights Issue Oversubscribed According to Preliminary Results

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES, BELARUS, RUSSIA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS SUBJECT IN WHOLE OR IN PART TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ALZECURE. SEE ALSO THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION BELOW.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) ("AlzeCure" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced the preliminary outcome of the new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders (the "Rights Issue") that closed on July 22, 2025. Preliminary figures show that approximately 212 per cent of the Rights Issue was subscribed for and thus oversubscribed.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue expired on July 22, 2025 and preliminary figures show that 19,666,132 shares, corresponding to approximately 89 percent of the entire issue, were subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. In addition, 27,171,095 additional shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, in total for the Rights Issue a subscription level of approximately 212 per cent. No compensation has been given to any participant in the issue. Should the subscription level be confirmed after final calculation by the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board of Directors intend to exercise the option to expand the Rights Issue with the over-allotment option as disclosed in the information material, which would mean that AlzeCure issues 22,073,800 new shares in the Rights Issue and 4,545,455 additional new shares after exercising the over-allotment option, a total of 26,619,255 new shares.

The figures are preliminary and may change after final tally, verification of application forms and decision on allocation. There is no guarantee that the final outcome will correspond to the preliminary outcome but may, on the contrary, be both lower and higher, even significantly. AlzeCure will publish the final outcome as soon as the final tally and allocation have taken place, which is expected to happen within the next few days.

Advisors

AlzeCure has engaged Zonda Partners AB and Synch Advokat AB as financial and legal advisors respectively in connection with the Rights Issue. Corpura Fondkommission AB also acted as joint bookrunner.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease and is being prepared for phase 2. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Important information

The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise deal in shares, warrants or other securities in AlzeCure. No action has been taken, and no action will be taken to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. The invitation to interested persons to subscribe for shares in AlzeCure has been made only with the supplementary Information Document that AlzeCure published on July 7, 2025.

The information in this press release may not be disclosed, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Belarus, Russia, South Korea, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those provided for by Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-23 21:50 CEST.

