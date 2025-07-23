Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement regarding recent promotional activity concerning the Company and its common shares (the "Common Shares") traded on the OTCQX Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional material (the "Promotional Material") published by Upswitch Media Corp. or its affiliates (collectively, "Upswitch").

Upswitch is an arm's length, third-party marketing firm contractually retained by the Company to provide investor relations services, as previously announced by the Company on February 14, 2025, March 3, 2025, and June 16, 2025. The Company became aware of the Promotional Material on April 5, 2025. The Promotional Material discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for copper and copper exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available online via click-through of digital media ads, The content of the Promotional Material was taken from publicly available disclosure, including the Company's press releases, corporate presentation and financial statements. The effect of the Promotional Material is impossible to judge precisely, but may have led to an increase in trading volumes of the Common Shares on the OTCQX.

The investor relations services provided by Upswitch commenced on April 15, 2025, for an initial term of 90 days. The Company entered into an amended agreement with Upswitch on June 16, 2025 to extend the services for an additional period of 60 days from that date. The Company has paid Upswitch a total of C$850,000 for such investor relations services. The Company had editorial control over the content of the Promotional Material; however, was not directly involved in creating or distributing the Promotional Material, other than fact checking the final versions for accuracy. The statements made in the Promotional Material were not materially false or misleading.

After inquiring with its management, directors, officers, control persons and third-party service providers, the Company confirms that none of such parties have:

directly or indirectly been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company or its securities, except as described in this press release; or

sold or purchased the Company's securities in the past 90 days.

In the last 12 months, the Company has not engaged any third party to provide investor relations, public relations, marketing or related services, other than Upswitch and Zimtu Capital Corp. See the Company's April 29, 2025 press release for details of the Zimtu engagement. The Company engaged Invictus Investor Relations Inc. ("Invictus") to provide investor relations services in January of 2022, and has continued to use Invictus on a periodic basis since, including during the past 12 months. See the Company's news release of January 14, 2022 regarding the engagement of Invictus.

Other than as previously disclosed in the Company's public continuous disclosure filings, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the Star Project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

