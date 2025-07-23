

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.172 billion, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.400 billion, or $0.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.393 billion or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $22.496 billion from $25.500 billion last year.



Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



