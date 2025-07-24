

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), a British miner, reported second quarter copper production of 173,300 tonnes, driven by higher throughput at its Quellaveco operation in Peru. However, this was offset by planned lower output in Chile, resulting in an 11% year-on-year decline.



Copper production guidance for 2025 is unchanged at 690,000-750,000 tonnes.



Iron ore production for the second quarter increased by 2% year-over-year to 15.9 million tonnes, primarily driven by strong performance at Minas-Rio.



Quarterly rough diamond production decreased by 36% to 4.1 million carats, reflecting the continued production response to the prolonged period of lower demand.



Steelmaking coal production was 51% lower at 2.1 million tonnes, primarily due to the suspension of Grosvenor since June 2024, the sale of Jellinbah in November 2024 and the event at Moranbah in March 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



