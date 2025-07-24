

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG reported first-half net income of 513 million euros, up 78% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 9.37 euros, up 77%. Adjusted net income rose by 40% to 479 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.76 euros, up 39%. Revenue was 4.20 billion euros, up 24%. Adjusted revenue was 4.14 billion euros, an increase of 21%.



Second-quarter adjusted EBIT increased to 357 million euros from 252 million euros, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.77 euros compared to 3.38 euros. Adjusted revenue was 2.05 billion euros, compared to 1.75 billion euros, last year.



MTU confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2025, which it raised in mid-June.



