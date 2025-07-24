

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Neste Oyj (NEF.F) reported that its second quarter net loss narrowed to 36 million euros from 144 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.05 euros compared to a loss of 0.19 euros in the prior year.



Comparable EBITDA was 341 million euros compared to 240 million euros in the previous year.



Neste's revenue for the second quarter declined to 4.511 billion euros from 4.642 billion euros. Lower market prices had a negative impact of -0.6 billion euros.



Sales volumes increased, impacting revenue positively by approximately 1.2 billion euros, mainly driven by the major turnaround in Porvoo in 2024. Currency exchange rates as well as lower trading volumes had an approximately -0.8 billion euros negative impact on the revenue.



The company still expects Renewable Products' sales volumes for 2025 to be higher than in 2024. Oil Products' sales volumes in 2025 are expected to be higher than in 2024.



