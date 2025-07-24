

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a global leader in sustainability and operational solutions, has launched RushReady, a new AI-powered module within its KitchenIQ platform, aimed at helping restaurant operators enhance shift performance, optimize labor, and improve profitability.



Leveraging real-time data, intelligent insights, and personalized coaching, RushReady is designed to streamline back-of-house operations and improve guest experiences.



The system integrates with each restaurant's unique data sources-including POS, labor management, and kitchen display systems-to deliver tailored, AI-driven recommendations. These insights assist general managers in achieving key metrics such as speed of service and sales per labor hour by optimizing staffing, prep inventory, and task prioritization. RushReady also provides performance summaries and proactive alerts to help prevent operational bottlenecks.



To support execution, Ecolab pairs each restaurant with a dedicated Performance Coach who interprets insights, supports team motivation, and drives adoption. This blend of AI and human support enables strategic improvements across dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru channels.



Maarten Potjer, EVP of Innovation Growth Strategy at Ecolab, emphasized the company's century-long foodservice expertise and noted that RushReady combines AI and industry knowledge to simplify restaurant operations. Microsoft's Aaron Schnieder added that RushReady, powered by Microsoft Azure and generative AI, empowers frontline teams to uncover and act on critical operational insights.



RushReady is now available via monthly subscription across the U.S., expanding the capabilities of Ecolab's KitchenIQ platform to deliver smarter, more efficient restaurant operations.



ECL currently trades at $267.8 or 1.01% lower on the NYSE.



